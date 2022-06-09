The water system in Beeville has something of a sordid history, and some citizens are still unsatisfied with the current state of the city’s water.
The city was cited by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in December, the latest in a long line of citations issued by the commission.
The quality of the city’s drinking water has long been a talking point in Beeville.
According to City Manager John Benson, the city has been cited for a total of 46 TCEQ violations in the past 10 years, including 19 that were directly related to the quality of the drinking water. The others were administrative in nature, such as failure to submit paperwork or timely notifications.
According to documents obtained by the Bee-Picayune through a public information request, the city of Beeville has been fined by the TCEQ a total of five times since 2014.
Those five fines have totaled $42,280.
The largest of those five fines came in May 2017 when the city was hit with a $24,687 fine stemming from a 2015 investigation.
That investigation, according to the records, yielded a list of 22 documented issues with the city’s water system, including unlicensed workers “performing process control duties, such as: collecting and processing samples for pH, alkalinity, turbidity, free and total chlorine, and determining the sludge concentration within the clarifiers” as well as a lack of calibration on several meters attached to the system.
The city was notified of the results of the investigation in December 2015 and, on May 24, 2017, the TCEQ formally hit the city with a hefty fine.
The city was also fined $6,929 in 2014, $188 in 2015, $5,276 in 2019 and $5,200 in March of this year.
The 2014 fine came as a result of an investigation conducted in December 2013. That investigation found the total chlorine residual amount to be in violation of state law. The residual amount should be at least 0.5 milligrams per liter, but was found to be at 0.36 mg/L.
The investigation also found the city in violation of several other water quality issues as well in violation of administrative codes related to public notices.
The 2015 fine stemmed from an administrative violation related to the license status of facility operators.
The 2019 and 2022 fines were also related to violations of the total chlorine residual amount, as well as a handful of other issues.
The investigation that led to the 2019 fine was in mid-2017 when TCEQ investigators found the total chlorine residual amount to be 0.02 and 0.15 mg/L at one collection point.
The investigation that led to the 2022 fine was in mid-2019 when TCEQ investigators found the total chlorine residual amount to be 0.12 and 0.11 mg/L at two different collection points.
The city of Beeville, according to the TCEQ documents, has been fined more times since 2014 than the cities of Corpus Christi, Portland and Alice combined.
Those three cities have each been fined once by the TCEQ since 2014. Portland was fined $4,373 in 2015, Corpus Christi was fined $12,403 in 2015 and Alice was fined $1,461 in 2019.
The fine levied against Corpus Christi was the only one of the three that included violations related to total chlorine residuals.
Beeville’s latest violation in that list of 46 came in the final month of 2021.
In January of this year, city residents received a notice from the TCEQ about a violation found in December that related to total trihalomethanes (TTHMs).
The letter sent to city residents said that the TCEQ had determined that the city’s drinking water had exceeded the maximum containment level (MCL) for TTHMs.
According to the letter, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set the MCL for TTHMs at 0.080 milligrams per liter.
During the quarterly test in late 2021, the city’s drinking water showed TTHMs total of 0.082 milligrams per liter.
Violations of the TTHMs MCL were also found during the investigations that yielded the 2014, 2019 and 2022 fines.
Ryan Quigley, the regional manager of Texas for Inframark, the company the city contracts to manage its water utility system, explained that trihalomethanes are a byproduct of chlorinated water that is produced when it comes into contact with organic materials.
“Our water source is surface water from the Nueces River and headwaters of Lake Corpus Christi, so it does have some organics in it,” said Quigley. “Any time you chlorinate that, you can create trihalomethanes.
“How the compliance works is they’ve got seven sites to the city ... and they take a running annual average. They go back four quarters, and they average those four quarters so it’s a rolling four quarters. We had one sample come back high, and that threw the average out for us.”
According to the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit corporation that maintains a database dedicated to drinking water safety in the United States, more than 3,500 water utility groups in the state of Texas reported TTHMs levels above the EPA’s MCL between 2017 and 2019.
Total trihalomethanes, according to the EWG tap water database, is the most common contaminant detected nationwide. It has been detected in all 50 states in utility systems that serve nearly 297 million Americans.
According to the EWG’s website, bladder cancer, skin cancer and harm to fetal growth and development are among the health concerns associated with long-term consumption of water contaminated with trihalomethanes.
According to the EWG database, 16 contaminants have been found to exceed the group’s health guidelines.
While none of the 16 are outside the legal limit (if an established legal limit exists), levels of both haloacetic acids (HAA5) – a contaminant group that includes monochloroacetic acid, dichloroacetic acid, trichloroacetic acid, monobromoacetic acid and dibromoacetic acid – and TTHMs approach the legal limit.
According to the database, Beeville’s HAA5 level is 50.2 parts per billion. The legal limit is 60 ppb.
Beeville’s TTHMs level, according to the database, is 64.7 ppb and the legal limit is 80 ppb.
Quigley said he is hopeful that recent changes to the city water system – the introduction of water from the Chase Field wells – will help solve some issues.
“So now you have good water coming in from the wells and good water coming in from the water plant,” said Quigley, “but there’s mixing zones and other things that are going on where we are having to learn how to get that water moving through the system and keep the water age down.”
Many variables, Benson noted, can affect the levels of TTHMs, including the demand for water, outside temperatures and the chlorine levels in the water.
“It’s all part of the chemistry of the water, making sure that water stays good and keeps circulating,” said Benson.
According to Quigley, the majority of the water quality issues in the past have been because of water age.
“It’s just making sure we are operating the distribution system accordingly now that we’ve learned how the system reacts with the wells,” said Quigley.
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles examining the ongoing issue surrounding the quality of the city of Beeville’s drinking water. The second part of the series will focus on the steps the city is taking to improve the quality of the city’s drinking water.