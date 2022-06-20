While the average consumer does not give a second thought when turning the tap and washing their dishes, the journey Beeville’s water takes to get to a house, business or a sprinkler in a yard is a long and involved process.
For the majority of water available to Beeville citizens, it all starts at Lake Corpus Christi with an intake pipe that goes straight to the lakebed. According to the city of Beeville, the water is taken from below the surface of the lake, as much of the organic matter in the water rests at the top. The intake pipe can be adjusted depending on the lake’s water level. Even in the case of a complete power failure, a diesel generator will keep the pump running.
At this point, the water from the ground is still opaque and not fit for drinking.
From Lake Corpus Christi, it is pumped over a mile to the Morrill Surface Water Treatment Plant. Once at the plant, multiple chemicals, such as chlorine dioxide, are added to the water at the start of the process.
Data points throughout the water system can be seen from a control room in the main building of the treatment plant. From here, the workers can also see the water levels and pressure of the storage tanks throughout the city and outlying regions.
This system is radio based, as opposed to web based. John Benson, the Beeville city manager, said that while it may not be as fast as a fiber optic connection, it is more secure.
Once the chemicals have been mixed in, the water is pumped into a large compound known as a plate settler. According to representatives of the city of Beeville, this is the first major stage of the process. The plate settlers go through a three stage process that removes suspended solids such as dirt by working with the chemicals previously added to the water. Water that starts off murky from Lake Corpus Christi quickly begins to clear up by the time it is pumped out of the plate settler compound.
Once the water is pumped through this process, it then makes its way to a building that houses four filters. These filters continue to clean out the water from Lake Corpus Christi as it moves through the system.
Once filtered, the water is pumped into a nearby well before being pumped into a large storage tank. At this point, the water is now transparent and clear. However, it is not safe for drinking until it has been pumped to distribution areas throughout the city.
Chlorine residuals are injected into the water so it can safely make the 22 mile trip to Beeville. Once it arrives at the city, much of the residuals will have been lost. According to a statement from the city of Beeville, at that point, the water is now drinkable.
“It’s the only thing that keeps us from drinking here, the chlorine residual,” said a treatment plant worker. “The quality is already ready. If we were to lower that residual down, then we could drink it from this basin.”
Water in the system can get old. Chlorine can also age out. According to Benson, the water is tested daily to make sure the water is being mixed properly to maintain the minimum standards of quality.
“What changes is the demand of the water and where that demand is coming from because we have almost 5,000 water customers,” said Benson. “They all have different demands at different points throughout the system that changes from hour to hour and day to day.”
The temperature of the water can also affect the quality of water if it sits too long. Many municipalities flush their water regularly to remove old water before it becomes an issue.
At the end of the process is a small laboratory where the water is tested daily. This is in addition to tests conducted by the state and throughout the water distribution system.
According to a statement from the city of Beeville, 1.75 million gallons of water is pumped to Beeville from the treatment plant daily in addition to well water from Chase Field.
The Chase Field wells came online in April 2021. This well water mixes into the system right at the city limit line close to Highways 202 and 181. The well water travels approximately five miles to reach the city. While this water does not go through the same treatment that water from Lake Corpus Christi does, it is chlorinated at Chase Field.
The Chase Field wells provide between 900,000 to 1 million gallons of water per day. The amount of water that can be drawn from the well is limited due to infrastructure issues. However, once these are addressed, Beeville will be able to purchase up to 1.7 million gallons of water from the wells through the Beeville Development Authority, which owns the water rights.
Beeville pays 30 cents per 1,000 gallons. Comparatively, Beeville pays Corpus Christi approximately $1.11 per 1,000 gallons. This price rises each year. The cheaper and locally sourced water fueled the decision to bring these wells online.
While no concrete timeline has been given for upgrading the city’s water distribution infrastructure, the city of Beeville is working to make it a reality.
