Toppled tree wakens neighborly spirit

BEEVILLE – Thursday night’s storm brought with it hail and high winds, unearthing a bit of kindness amongst neighbors.
Mateo Ramirez saw his neighbor on North Adams Street trying to cut up a toppled tree with an ax that morning of May 28 and knew he needed to help.
“I was checking around with all of my neighbors,” he said taking a break from his work with his chain saw. “All of them only had a few limbs and leaves on the found.”
But not Sylvia and her husband Angel Rangel who lost an 18-inch in diameter tree that fell in the storm.
Sylvia doesn’t know the age of this tree, which is possibly an ash. “It was here when I bought the house in 1980,” she said. “It is nobody’s fault it fell. It just happened.”
The tree collapsed, denting her Ford truck and her small Saturn car parked in the front yard. Its upper limbs crashed through the property fence as well, missing her wood-framed house and porch.
“I could hear the wind blowing the curtains last night,” she said that morning.
Angel would not find the damage until later that morning.
“I think the most damage was to the fence,” Ramirez said.
Rameriz would make short work of the tree, stacking the wood along the curb for the city to haul off.
