The development of Beeville Comprehensive Plan continues moving forward, according to the city of Beeville.
A Facebook post from Beeville Main Street said the city’s planning consultant, Kendig Keast Collaborative (KKC). is coming back to Beeville on Sept. 8 and 9 to hold more listening sessions with community organizations, such as Bee Area Partnership, Bee Development Authority, Coastal Bend College and Beeville Independent School District and community health partners.
Additionally, there will be a town hall meeting scheduled on Sept. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for the community members to help the consultant mapping out the future of Beeville.
“This is the time for any community members to share their story with our planning consultant and staff about Beeville and what they envision Beeville to be in the future,” said Assistant City Manager John Chen. “There are also mapping exercises for the participants as well.”
The town gall meeting will be held at Beeville Event Center, 111 E. Corpus Christi St.
There will also be additional listening sessions for the community members on Sunday, Sept. 12. These listening sessions do not have any specific topic or subject, just more opportunities for community members to share their views/comments/suggestions/ideas.
Two sessions will be held on that date, the first one at 1:30 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m. Both will take place at the Beeville Event Center, 111 E. Corpus Christi St.
During the ongoing COVID-19 era, these events will follow CDC guidelines to exercise safety protocol and practice safe distance.
Anyone with questions about these upcoming events can contact Chen at 361-358-4641, ext. 243.