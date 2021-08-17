A special called meeting by the Bee County Commissioners Court has been announced to address a large group of concerned citizens requesting a change in method of conducting elections.
The meeting will be held on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Bee County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom No. 110.
The group has voiced their concerns at multiple commissioners court meetings during public comment with duplicate worries about the integrity of the current electronic systems being used.
The individuals have asked for the county to return to hand counting, tallying and reporting by precinct the votes from hand-marked paper ballots. They also suggested for all vote counting and tabulation to be counted entirely by hand by humans qualified as election judges.
Those appointed judges were announced at the Aug. 9 meeting. Their one-year term begins on Sept. 1.
Those appointed judges from the Republican Party were: Cathey Brown, Janet Carpenter, Paul Christensen, Melissa Dial, Janis Diaz, Martina Hidalgo, Mike Hidalgo, Barbara McCarn, Dave Sanches, Corrine Stokes and Susan Warner. The appointed central count station judge is Wally Rodriguez and the appointed early ballot board judges are Georgia Combs, Mary Joy and Glenda Martin.
Those appointed judges from the Democratic Party were: Belinda Benavides, Lori Benavides, Tommie Benavides, Joe Gomez, Tonya Hunter, Kay Mix, Maria Sanchez, Christine Soto, Glenda Tyra and Lois Virata. The appointed central count station judge is Rosemary Gonzales and the appointed early ballot board judges are Yolanda Maldonado and Diane Rodriguez.
