A special called meeting by the Bee County Commissioners Court has been announced to address a large group of concerned citizens requesting a change in method of conducting elections.
The meeting will be held on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Bee County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom No. 110.
The group has voiced their concerns at multiple commissioners court meetings during public comment with duplicate worries about the integrity of the current electronic systems being used.
The individuals have asked for the county to return to hand counting, tallying and reporting by precinct the votes from hand-marked paper ballots. They also suggested for all vote counting and tabulation to be counted entirely by hand by humans qualified as election judges.
