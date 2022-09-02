Wyatt Towner, a student at Moreno Junior High was selected to travel to Austin and San Antonio to participate in a summer 2022 Lone Star Leadership Academy camp. Wyatt received praise for his outstanding academic success, demonstrated leadership ability, involvement in school and community activities, and a nomination from his counselor, Eunice Brannon. The Texas State Representative and Senator were notified of Wyatt’s accomplishments and during the camp he attended the Austin offices of his state legislators.
Wyatt also joined delegation of outstanding students from across the state to develop leadership skills while learning about the great state of Texas and its leaders. He also attended significant sites in the Austin and the San Antonio area including the LBJ Library and Museum, the Alamo, Texas State Cemetery, his state legislators’ offices at the Texas State Capitol, Supreme Court of Texas, the Witte Museum, and The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. He also attended bat watching on the Lone Star Riverboat, tour Natural Bridge Caverns, work with a team to decode an escape room, and learned about the culture, history, and architecture of San Antonio on a River Walk Boat Tour. Additionally, Wyatt learned about future career and internship opportunities through career speaker presentations at the sites visited. Texas educators facilitated Lone Star Leadership Academy camps including leadership groups where Wyatt and the other participants were able to examine qualities of effective leaders, practice leadership skills, and discuss what they learn at the sites visited. In addition, Wyatt met other outstanding students and made new friends while being able to add to his resume of academic achievements, developing leadership skills, and bringing home a wealth of information to supplement what he is learning in school.
This information was submitted by Ashley Barnes of The Lone Star Leadership Academy