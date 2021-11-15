A chance for local residents to be part of a national tradition has arrived.
For the holiday season, Toys for Tots is now accepting registrations for local families to apply for gifts through the program at The Vineyard, located at 210 N. Monroe St. in Beeville, with registrations accepted through Nov. 20.
Hours for registration are 9 a.m. to noon, then 1-4 p.m. on Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Families from Bee County and Live Oak County are able to apply. For more information, call 361-254-4877.
For those wishing to give gifts to the program, the Beeville Fire Department will be hosting a toy drive at the fire station on Nov. 16 from 4-8 p.m. For those unable to make it, the station (located at 100 W. Cleveland St. in Beeville) will have a drop box available through Nov. 20.
Donations of unwrapped toys are encouraged, as are items for children ages 13-17. The fire station requests no toy guns or knives given as presents. From the toy drive, each child will receive two toys, two books and a stocking.
For more information on the toy drive, contact the Beeville Fire Department at 361-362-7609.
