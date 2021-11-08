Getting into the sometimes unnerving parts of health care is one of the necessary sacrifices made by the health science students of Beeville.
The Beeville Independent School District’s Career and Technical Education program features many courses that take budding nurses and doctors through the rigor of a lifelike health course. Students have human doll models and regularly simulate anything from basic nursing care to complicated emergency scene response.
Sheryl Peters, who aided in the health science program’s start in 2017, takes charge of the rehabilitation nursing care course. Prospective nursing students are introduced to rudimentary activities like the cleaning of dentures and brushing teeth. They also move on to more complicated – and somewhat anxiety-inducing for a teen – actions such as the washing of private areas.
“We tell them right away that there’s some care that’s a little bit embarrassing ... but they do good (with it),” Peters said.
With a variety of courses to learn from, students are given valuable experience by instructors such as Peters and patient care technician teacher Irma Trevino. Students who move on to Trevino’s PCT course learn advanced nursing skills such as how to perform a lobotomy and EKG screening.
Trevino resided in Austin until the program’s start, coming back to Beeville at the behest of her parents.
“They’d been wanting me to move back to Beeville, and I was like, ‘find me a job.’ So they (called upon) the prayer warriors, and I got a call asking if I could come here and (help) start the program.”
Beginning with just two students, the program now takes in hundreds of energetic learners each academic year. Trevino’s PCT class gives advanced students the chance to become certified in the realm of intravenous (IV) medical treatment.
“At nursing school, they teach (students) how to start IVs, but they’re not certified,” Trevino said. “So when they get to the hospital, they have to pay out of pocket to do that.”
Up next for the program is a November “Stop the Bleed” certification training through the Department of Homeland Security program, followed by the PCT IV certification course on Dec. 17.
To begin 2022, the program is hopeful to once again start with clinical classes outside of campus walls, training the health professionals of the future in a live hospital environment.
