Trash man cometh

Life has not been the same since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and changes are noticeable in almost every facet of life, including the amount of trash people generate.
“Since the pandemic began, residential trash (in Beeville) has increased 30 percent, and in some cases, 40 percent,” said Mike Reeves, municipal sales manager for Republic Services, during the Nov. 24 Beeville City Council meeting.
Republic currently operates five days each week in Beeville, collecting refuse on designated days in various areas of town. But with the increased residential garbage generated by adults working from home and children participating in remote learning, the trucks used are filling up more quickly. Reeves said at times, drivers have been late completing their routes because of having to leave the city to drop off their loads at the El Centro Landfill in Robstown before returning to finish the day’s collections.
As a result, the council voted unanimously to approve a new four-day route schedule that will become effective Jan. 4. Two trucks will be used to collect residential solid across the city’s four zones on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Each zone will have a designated day.
Recyclable items will be collected twice monthly on Wednesdays, Reeves said.
“Another advantage of switching to Wednesday with recycling is that people are less likely to use the recycling container as a second trash can,” he said. “A lot of times, when people run out of space in their trash can, they put that extra trash in the recycle container.”
While the council was receptive to Republic’s efforts to improve service, Councilman Brian Watson is concerned that some of the changes will not go over well.
“People are going to be upset that they can’t take out their trash and recycling at the same time,” he said.
Reeves said Republic is attempting to increase efficiency for customers in Beeville by putting two new garbage trucks in service at the beginning of 2021, which the company hopes will reduce the amount of time that equipment is down due to repairs.
Republic will mail two postcards – this week and between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – to city trash customers, which will explain the changes. Reeves said the postcard will bear a QR code, which will allow a customer to use their smartphone to access a Google map into which they can input their address to find out their scheduled pickup day.
Like most things, the costs associated with collecting refuse continues to increase. Reeves said Republic’s cost of collecting trash in Beeville has increased by 4 percent over the past year. Normally, that increase would be passed on to the end user. But for now, residential customers can breathe a sigh of relief.
“We’re going to refrain from doing the residential portion of the increase this year because of all of the service issues customers have gone through,” he said.
Commercial customers, however, can expect to be billed more starting in January. According to Reeves, the increase cannot occur until after two public hearings as mandated by the city’s home-rule charter.
Also related to garbage collection services, Reeves said that if the city decides to renew its contract with Republic later this year, the company plans to improve commercial waste collection by switching all of the city’s dumpsters. The current containers are serviced by side-load trucks, which are breaking down and becoming obsolete.
The dumpsters would be changed to ones that are serviced by front-load trucks. These containers, he said, are safer for customers because garbage can be inserted via a side door instead of having to lift the large doors on the top. Republic already uses dumpsters of this type in cities such as George West and Corpus Christi.
Also during the meeting, the council, after a second public hearing at which no one spoke, voted to annex 2.96 acres of the Bee County Expo Center property into the city limits. This will allow district court proceedings, such as jury trials, to be held in the center. Officials said earlier that the larger space is needed to meet the social distancing requirements of the ongoing pandemic.
In other business, the council approved the city’s 2020 property tax roll. Finance Director Kristina Horton said Beeville’s total tax levy is $3,373,560, of which 96 percent is expected to be collected.