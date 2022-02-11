I journeyed to Old Fort Parker for Environmental School part III recently. When I packed my bags, I included an electric blanket – so glad I did. Just so happens, a rip-roaring norther blew through while we were there and I don’t handle cold well.
Part III was all about air – indoor and outdoor pollution. The course covered natural and man-made pollution and how the Clean Air Act has improved the quality of our air. It also covered how we can improve the quality of our air. When you consider the effects pollution can have on the respiratory, immune and cardiovascular systems, it’s important we take air quality seriously.
Nature works hard to keep the planet in balance. Plants clean the air taking in carbon dioxide and pollutants through their leaves while pushing out oxygen through the stomata, small openings on the underside. Plants store the pollutants in their roots. Old growth forests store large amounts of carbon - once cut, the carbon is released back into the environment. Protecting old growth forests is protecting the quality of our air.
We all know trees are important to our health and the environment but they also have an aesthetic value. They provide a home and food for critters, conserve moisture and serve as windbreaks. They increase the value of our property and when located in the right place will reduce our air conditioning bills.
My father loved planting acorns and raising oaks which he gave to me for the botanical sale. I was constantly supplying him with containers and soil so he could grow those oaks. His legacy lives on with the oaks planted all over the county – several of which are planted in the backyard.
While fall is best, there is still time to add a tree to your landscape. But the tree should be planted now in order to give it a chance to establish a good root system before the heat of summer. When planting, consider the four “rights” - plant the right tree, in the right place, in the right way, at the right time of the year.
Don’t just plant an oak – diversity makes for a healthier urban forest. Diversity provides some protection to our landscape from disease and insects – oak wilt will eventually arrive here.
When selecting a tree for the landscape it is important to consider many different characteristics. Among the many traits to consider is the tree’s potential for disease or insect problems, whether it has fruit or nuts, flowers, or excessive leaf drop. Consider its mature height and spread.
When planting a tree be aware of its location to power lines, buildings, and other trees. Consider the mature size when planting near a house - fifteen feet from the side or ten feet from a corner. Planting trees too close together stops them from achieving their natural shape and size. Unless it’s your burning desire to continuously deal with pruning, be careful locating the tree.
An experienced gardener will tell you planting a tree isn’t as simple as digging a hole and sticking the tree in it and expecting the best result. If you want your tree to reach its full potential don’t plant a $100 tree in a $10 hole. The hole is critical for establishing good tree root growth.
Dig the hole two or three times larger in diameter than the current root ball - make sure it isn’t perfectly round - keeps the roots from circling. If you have clay soil and only dig a hole a little bigger than the root ball you will doom the tree to a slow death. It has the same effect as planting the tree in a giant cement pot - the roots circling and eventually strangling the tree. Plant the tree at the same depth as the root ball or an inch or two above to allow for settling. Keep the soil you remove and break it up. Use it to backfill around the new tree with the native soil, packing soil in firmly around the roots to eliminate air pockets. Mix a little compost with native soil – no more than 10 percent. The tree needs to get used to the soil it will be growing in.
Research has shown that trees grow better if you use the native soil that has been broken up instead of adding a lot of soil amendments.
Make a temporary soil wall around the edge of your hole to allow water to remain near the root ball. Remove this wall after a year to encourage root growth beyond the original hole. Apply 3 to 4 inches of mulch to help regulate the soil moisture and temperature. Mulch will keep the soil warmer in winter and cooler in summer. Mulch will help keep grass and weeds away that compete for water. In addition, it makes it much easier to mow around the new tree.
Some excellent small ornamental trees to consider adding to your landscape include Texas redbud, Texas mountain laurel, wild olive, ‘Little Gem’ magnolia, crape myrtle, desert willow, yaupon holly, and vitex.
If you must have an oak, consider Bur, Chinkapin, Shumard, and improved varieties of live oak. Other trees to consider include Dura Heat River Birch, Bosque elm, and Lacebark elm, and cedar elm.
The extreme winds we’ve had with the last few fronts have pruned out some of the deadwood. When providing maintenance for your trees, be sure to allow a branch collar of 1/8 to 1/4 inch on small limbs to several inches on larger limbs.
Leaf season has begun a little early this year. Oak leaves are slowly drifting over the house to dip and swirl on the breeze before landing in the pool driving the husband a little nuts.
Once the oak leaves have dropped, it’s time to spray for ball moss (Tillandsia recurvata). These unsightly epiphytes can form large dense balls in a short time period on more than just our oaks having been found on telephone poles and fence posts. Ball moss isn’t parasitic like mistletoe - it is a bromeliad. To kill the moss you can use a mix of one small box of baking soda, one tablespoon of Dawn dish soap, to one gallon of water. Spray this mix on the ball moss, which will die, start to rot, and eventually fall. This is a slow but effective process.
When you plant a tree, you plant for the future.