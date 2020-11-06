Treviño hoping to bring laughs back to Beeville

America’s Favorite Husband – aka Coastal Bend native Steve Treviño – will bring “this is your life” comedy to Beeville this weekend.
The Portland native will take the stage at The Grand in Beeville on Saturday, Nov. 7, for one of the first live events in the area in several months.
“You know what, I put up a mirror and I go, ‘Here’s your life, told in a funny way,’” Treviño said during a recent meet and greet event at Aztec Chevrolet about what fans can expect to see at his show.
And there won’t be any politics, the 42-year-old comedian said.
“It’s hopefully something that you sit down, relax and decompress a little bit,” he said.
Relationship humor – most of which centers around his marriage to producer/director Renae Treviño, who he refers to as “Captain Evil” – is a staple of Treviño’s stand-up.
That subject is so relatable that it even saved a marriage, Treviño said.
“We had somebody recently literally said we saved their marriage,” he said. “Literally, they were like, ‘We were getting a divorce, and we started watching your stand-up and realized that we’re not the only ones and that our marriage is normal.’
“They ended up staying together because of it.”
While he’s known for his comedic takes on marriage, relationships and family, his newest material about his life in quarantine is relatable to even more people.
His newest special, “My Life in Quarantine”, which is available to rent on his website stevetrevino.com, is filled with his musings on the lockdown that resulted from COVID-19 pandemic.
“At first, I said, ‘There’s no way I can write because we’re not doing anything. Nothing is happening. It’s groundhog day every day,’” Treviño said about how quarantine inspired some of his new content. “... When I went back on stage, I started talking about it, and I was surprised to have found that people had common ground with me; I started remodeling the house, I started cutting yard every day, I was going crazy.
“And people we’re enjoying feeling like, ‘Oh, I went through that.’ Inevitably, we ended up finding a bunch of great material out of it when I thought there was going to be no material.”
He just wants the people of Beeville, he said, to come out to the show and have a good time and take a break from life without having to go to a big city to do it...
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/