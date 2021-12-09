Area livestock and forage producers are invited to this year’s Tri-County CEU Day on Dec.16. The seminar will be held at the Bee County Expo starting with registration at 7:30 a.m.
The program will feature specialists focusing on topics to include laws and regulations, managing pasture and range insects, understanding forage testing reports, an overview of sandbur solutions by Bayer, along with an Invora Picolinic Acid Chemical Training.
Speakers include Andrew Butler, Texas Department of Agriculture Inspector; Dr. Megan Clayton, Extension Range Specialist; Dr. Dalton Ludwick, Extension Entomologist; Dr. Joe Paschal, Extension Livestock Specialist and Mr. Daniel Mielke with Bayer.
Five CEUs will be provided at a cost of $50 for all five hours. Hours offered will include two in Laws and Regs, two in Integrated Pest Management, and one in General.
This tri-county event is conducted annually through the planning efforts of the Livestock and Forage Committees.
For more information contact the extension offices in Bee County at 361-621-1552, Goliad County at 361-645-8204 or Refugio County at 361-526-2825.