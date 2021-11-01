Tri County Hay Show set for Nov. 5

The Livestock and Forage Committees of Bee, Goliad and Refugio counties will be announcing the results of the Tri County Hay Show in Beeville, Nov. 5, at the Bee County Expo Center open pavilion. Hay samples were collected in October, and the analysis was done by the Texas A&M Forage Testing Lab.
Attendees will hear from Dr. Jodi Foster, Forage Agronomist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Research Station in Beeville on “Problematic Perennial Weeds in Introduced Pastures” along with information being shared on the new chemistry Rezalon for sandbar solutions and other hay production strategies.
This analysis will give producers very useful information about the quality of the hay that they are feeding to livestock, and the test will help them determine what additional level of supplement that they may need during the winter. The test shows the hay’s crude protein level, the level of total digestible and acid detergent fiber (ratio of leaf to stem). Producers could submit as many as four samples for analysis in each of the following categories: Warm Season Perennial Grasses (eg. Common Bermuda, Tifton 85, Jiggs, Alicia, Other Perennial Warm-Season Grasses (eg. Eastern Gammagrass, Bluestem, Johnsongrass, Mixed Grasses), Warm Season Grasses Annual (eg. Rice Straw, Hay Grazer, Sudan Crosses), Cool Season Annual Grasses (eg. Wheat, Oats, Rye). The testing campaign and Hay Show was open to any hay producer from the Tri County area.
The schedule for the day is as follows:
8 a.m. – registration and breakfast (Bee County Expo Center pavilion)
8:15-9 a.m. – “Problematic Perennial Weeds in Introduced Pastures” – Dr. Jodi Foster
9:05–9:45 a.m. – The Importance of Soil Testing” – Landen Gulick, Bee CEA-ANR
• 9:50-10:20 a.m. – “Rezilon as a Sandbar Solution” – Brian Yanta, Goliad CEA-ANR
• 10:20-10:40 a.m. – break
• 10:40-11:30 a.m. – Hay Show results – JT McClellen, Refugio CEA-ANR
For more information on the Hay Show or supplementation of beef cattle, contact the Extension Offices in, Bee 361-621-1552, Goliad 361-645-8204 or Refugio 361-526-2825.