The Livestock and Forage Committees of Bee, Goliad and Refugio counties are encouraging aging beef cattle producers to turn in a sample of their hay for analysis.
Hay samples may be turned in to any county Extension office from Oct. 1-21. The analysis will be done by the Texas A&M Forage testing lab, and the results will be handed out during the upcoming Forage Seminar on Nov. 5.
Samples should be brought in a lunch paper bag with producer’s name, address, phone number and a description of the sample. Bags can be obtained at the Extension office, and a core sampler to pull samples can be checked out in the extension offices in: Bee County, 210 E. Corpus Christi Street; Goliad County, 329 West Franklin; and in Refugio County, 414 B. North Alamo St.
The analysis will give producers useful information about the quality of the hay that they are feeding to livestock, and the test will help them determine what additional level of supplement that they may need during the winter. The test will show the hay’s crude protein level, the level of total digestible and acid detergent fiber (ratio of leaf to stem).
The testing campaign and hay show will be held Friday, Nov. 5, at 8 a.m. at the Bee County Expo Center and is open to any hay producer from the tri-county area. Producers may submit as many as four samples for analysis in each of the following categories:
• Warm Season Perennial Grasses (eg. Common Bermuda, Tifton 85, Jiggs, Alicia);
• Other Perennial Warm-Season Grasses (eg. Eastern Gammagrass, Bluestem, Johnsongrass, Mixed Grasses);
• Warm Season Grasses Annual (eg. Rice Straw, Hay Grazer, Sudan Crosses);
• Cool Season Annual Grasses (eg. Wheat, Oats, Rye).
There is a $10 entry fee, and the deadline for entering the show is Oct. 21. Refer to the Tri County Hay Show guidelines which are available online and at each of the drop off locations.