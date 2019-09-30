Trial evidence: Video shows sale of meth

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of two stories.
BEEVILLE — A four-man, eight-woman jury watched a video Tuesday morning of a confidential informant the prosecution said was of a drug deal made back in December of last year.
The jury was hearing evidence in the trial of Latoya Amador.
The Beeville woman is on trial accused of selling the informant half an ounce of methamphetamine on Dec. 4, 2018.
District Judge Starr Bauer presided over the trial as Assistant District Attorney James Sales questioned the informant, who was the first witness in the first degree felony trial.
Sales had the witness explain that he had agreed to serve as a confidential informant for District Attorney José Aliseda’s office in an effort to secure a lighter sentence for his uncle.
The uncle, the informant testified, had been facing life in prison after being arrested on a drug case.
The witness, Hilliary McCallister, said he was assigned to work with John Landreth, one of Aliseda’s investigators, in setting up a narcotics buy.
McCallister said he approached Amador about purchasing half an ounce of the narcotic and she told him she would have to go to Mathis, in San Patricio County, to get that amount.
The witness told jurors he drove Amador to a house in that city and parked out front as she went inside and later came out with a plastic bag of drugs.
McAllister then drove back to Beeville to his house and he and Amador went into his garage where he had set up a body camera that Landreth had provided him to record the transaction.
On the video jurors saw Amador take a small bag of a white powder from her purse, pour some of it into a container and weigh it on a small scale that the witness said belonged to her mother and then pour part of it into another plastic bag.
Amador used her fingers to take some of the drug back out of the bag until she had what McAllister later said was about 14 grams of the drug.
McAllister testified that he then took Amador back to her house.
He said he drove back to his house, turned off the body camera, put it in a lock box and then delivered the camera and the drugs to Landreth.
Defense attorney Neal Connors of Beeville asked the witness to explain why the half ounce was short of its alleged weight when Landreth received it.
Connors suggested that the drug weighed about one eighth of an ounce less than the half ounce that McAllister allegedly had purchased from the defendant.
The witness said he did not know why the weight was short what he called “an eight ball.”
Connors then asked McAllister if he was a methamphetamine user and the witness said, “an ex user.”
During opening statements Connors had told jurors that the product that Amador had delivered to McAllister actually was not methamphetamine.
However, when cross examining the witness, Connors asked, “Is is possible that you kept some of the drugs for yourself?”
McAllister denied he had done that.
Connors then asked the witness to read one of the paragraphs of a written agreement he had made with the district attorney’s office and when McAllister read that paragraph Connors asked if that meant that if the witness was untruthful in any way that would void the agreement
McAllister agreed it would.
Bauer then told the jury that she would be calling a 15-minute break in the testimony.
Jurors were expected back in the courtroom just before 11 a.m.
If convicted of delivery of a half ounce of a controlled substance, penalty group one, Amador faces a possible prison sentence of 99 years or life in prison and a fine of as much as $10,000.
