BEEVILLE – A Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 5, drug raid took an unexpected turn last week when one suspect police were looking for ran into a police car parked in front of his residence.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said Assistant Chief Richard Cantu had left his unmarked, black police cruiser parked in the street in the 1500 block of North Avenue E while taking part in a raid on a residence there.
As officers served a search warrant to look for drugs, they had detained a female suspect, 31-year-old Helen Cantu, in the front yard of the residence.
As the raid was underway, a body camera worn by one officer at the scene captured a video of a white SUV, driven by 27-year-old Trey Worley, slowly passing the house.
Seconds later the video showed the SUV crashing into Cantu’s vehicle.
“His red and blue emergency lights were flashing,” Bridge said. The chief said the impact scraped the vehicle’s side.
Bridge, who was on the scene at the time, said it was obvious Worley was looking at the police in front of his residence and failed to swerve to miss police car in front of him.
Bridge said Cantu’s car was not seriously damaged, and the accident gave officers the perfect chance to make an arrest when they found drugs on Worley’s person.
During the raid, officers recovered 98 pills that they believe will prove to be ecstasy, about 3.5 ounces of marijuana packaged in 20 individual plastic bags, and one 9mm pistol with ammunition.
Both suspects were booked into the Bee County Jail on Oct. 29 on charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, from four to 200 grams, and child endangerment.
Bridge said the child endangerment charge, a third degree felony, was filed because there was a two-year-old child in the house where the drugs were found.
The child endangerment charge is a third degree felony. If convicted on that charge, Worley and Cantu could be sentenced to from two to 10 years confinement with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and ordered pay a fine of as much as $10,000.
The drug delivery charge is a first degree felony. A conviction on that offense could result in a prison sentence of from five to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to personnel at the Bee County Jail, both suspects were still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon with bonds totaling $31,000 each on a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
In a post on the BPD’s Facebook site, Bridge cautioned parents to pay attention to what their teenagers are bringing home.
He said the pills that officers believed were ecstasy could have been mistaken for candy.
