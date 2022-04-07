Triga Fire Solutions LLC will hold its first major hiring event as it continues its march toward becoming fully operational.
An engineer with Triga’s parent company, NAFFCO, will be in Beeville April 13-14 conducting interviews for a variety of positions.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John C. Fulghum Events Center in downtown Beeville.
Prospective candidates are encouraged to bring a resume with them to the event.
The company will be looking to fill positions for its fire pump assembly department.
The positions are:
• Fitter/fabricator
• General laborer/helper
• Welder
• Fork lift driver
• Fire pump supervisor
The company will also be seeking to fill openings for an electrician, an air conditioning technician, assembly line laborer, fabricator and welder.
Triga is looking to fill the positions by July or August.
