As Triga Fire Solutions LLC General Manager Mohammed Elayyan works toward opening NAFFCO’s first U.S. manufacturing plant at the Chase Field Industrial and Air Complex just outside of Beeville, Bee Area Partnership (BAP) President and CEO Randy Seitz and Bee Development Authority (BDA) Chairman Orlando Vasquez are looking toward the future with excitement.
Triga is in the beginning stages of development of its manufacturing facility, which will be housed in three of Chase Field’s largest buildings: Hangars VT-25 and VT-26, as well as the paint booth and warehouse facility.
The company will spend between $15 and $20 million over the next two to three years to build the manufacturing facility, and will employ in upwards of 400 once fully operational.
Seitz said he expects to see a payroll of between $10 to $15 million per year.
“What’s great about payroll is that it circulates a number of times,” Seitz said when discussing the impact Triga will make on the local community. “Employees buy from local stores. Local stores buy from local vendors. Those vendors buy from other local vendors.
You’ve got a three to four-time rotation of that money throughout the community, which is huge.”
The company’s 50-year lease with the BDA, which was signed in late April, guarantees a lasting impact on Bee County and Beeville, Seitz said.
“You’re talking about generational impact,” he said. “They’ll have people who come to work for them that will end up retiring from there, and then their family members will go to work for Triga.
“If you look at the big picture, it’s that revenue that is going to be circulating through the community, and it’s that generational impact of those dollars impacting our community.”
Vasquez, who signed that 50-year lease with NAFFCO founder Khalid Al Khatib, said the company will make “a huge impact.”
“With the investment that they plan to make, including personnel, it will change our community.”
But Vasquez encouraged patience in the early stages while Triga gets off the ground, saying that this isn’t just a “plug and play” scenario where the company can launch into manufacturing within a few days or weeks.
It will take, according to Elayyan, about eight to 10 months for the manufacturing to begin at the new plant.
“We are establishing our company from scratch,” Elayyan said. “It needs time.”
Vasquez said once Triga is established, people will quickly see the impact.
“We expect that, within the next six to eight months, people will start going out to Chase Field and seeing equipment out there, seeing people working,” he said. “It will just start progressing from there.”
Seitz and the BAP will play a vital role in that.
He’s already at work helping establish a foreign trade zone (FTZ) and an enterprise zone (EZ) at Chase Field.
The FTZ will help Triga bring in raw material duty free from Dubai until the company turns it into a salable product, at which point it would pay taxes on the product if it is sold within the United States.
The EZ would help the company earn state incentives, with the state paying reimbursing the company for all the sales tax it pays on building the manufacturing facility.
Seitz and the BAP are also working to help Triga secure travel visas for employees coming in from Dubai, as well as helping the company establish its relationship with the Texas Workforce Commission, which Triga plans to use to help staff the facilities at Chase Field.
“When they get here, our community will say ‘Wow,’” Vasquez said. “And that’s what we’re waiting for.”
