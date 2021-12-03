A trio of Bee County causes received a piece of a recent regional fundraiser.
Beeville Vineyard Inc., CASA of Bee & San Patricio Counties, and Citizens Promoting Medical Excellence took part in the Coastal Bend Day of Giving Nov. 9. The fundraiser for Coastal Bend region nonprofits received 9,224 donations on the date, in the total amount of $3,811,105. The donations were brought in by locals giving $10 minimum, with the fundraiser handled by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
“Coastal Bend Day of Giving brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for our local nonprofits during the 24-hour online giving challenge,” Coastal Bend Community Foundation wrote. “We inspire people to give generously to nonprofits making our region stronger, creating a thriving community for all.”
Beeville Vineyard Inc., a union of faith-based community efforts, act as “a source for those with low incomes, the elderly, the sick, and those who have fallen on hard times.” The organization began in 1984 by local churches, “when they saw the need that some of (Beeville’s) citizens had situations beyond their control.”
Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Bee & San Patricio Counties act to help abused and neglected children of the area. CASA advocates aid in finding permanent homes for children “by empowering citizens as volunteers to advocate for the foster child’s best interest.”
Citizens Promoting Medical Excellence works to provide medication assistance to those in the area that are eligible low-income, uninsured and underinsured individuals. Since beginning 22 years ago, the program has accessed more than $75 million for medications for clients.
To learn more about the Coastal Bend Day of Giving and how to donate to these causes, visit www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org.
