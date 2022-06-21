The run of Beeville Trojan baseball at Joe Hunter Field is set to end come next spring.
For the spring 2023 baseball season, the Beeville Trojans will play their home games on the campus of A.C. Jones High School, and they will do it on a newly-install turf baseball field.
The Beeville ISD board of trustees last month approved a measure to install synthetic turf on the baseball diamond that is part of the John R. Beasley Athletic Complex.
The board approved spending $1.9 million to outfield the field with synthetic turf.
Currently, the field is natural grass and dirt. It is the home practice facility for the Trojan baseball team and is also used for sub-varsity and junior high contests.
The field was originally built in 2015 as part of the project that saw the installation of synthetic turf on the neighboring high school softball field. That project also included the construction of the building that sits between the two fields that contains a concession area as well as restrooms and ticket booths.
Concrete footers were included in the construction of the baseball field with the intention of later installing turf at the facility.
Construction work on the project is set to begin this month.
The district’s board of trustees also approved the replacement of the synthetic turf on the softball field at the Beasley Athletic Complex.
The projected cost on that project is $280,000 and includes the installation of new turf on the entire field as well as in the bullpen areas.
Work on that is also slated to begin this month.
At the same meeting, the board approved measures for upgrades to the Moreno Junior High fire alarm system, interior and exterior painting at all campuses and a remodel of the lecture hall at A.C. Jones High.
The upgrades to the fire alarm system are projected to cost $184,000 and is set to begin this month with an estimated completion set for August.
The projected cost for the painting measure came in at $750,368. It includes interior painting of classrooms, hallways, the cafeteria, library and lounge at both elementary schools, touch up work at the HMD Early Childhood Center, interior hallway painting at Moreno, and exterior painting at all of the campuses.
The work is expected to begin this month and be completed in August.
The remodel of the A.C. Jones lecture hall is set to begin and finish this month. The projected total cost, including the purchase of new furniture for the hall, is $114,015.
The projected total on all of the work is $2.8 million, the bulk of which will be paid out of the district’s fund balance. The remaining $300,000 will be paid from the maintenance tax note.
BISD staff members receive bonus
The BISD board of trustees, in a special-called meeting last month, approved a special one-time incentive for district employees.
“All district employees have gone above and beyond this school year and have all contributed to the success of the district’s operation and the delivery of instruction during the 2021-2022 school year, taking steps to mitigate the learning gap for all students,” the resolution adopted by the trustees read. “All district employees in leave-accruing positions, designation full-time or part-time, shall be entitled to a one-time incentive in the amount of three-hundred dollars ($300.00).”
The bonus was presented to eligible staff members during the district’s employee service awards reception May 26.
Trustees approve pay increase
The district’s trustees approved a general pay increase for administrative, clerical and auxiliary staff members.
For administrative staff, pay grades 1-3 will receive a 5% increase, pay grades 4-6 receive a 3% increase and pay grades 7-9 receive a 2% increase. Clerical and auxiliary staff members will receive a 7.5% increase. All increases are based on the average salary of staff members in that employee group.
