Beeville baseball coach Richard Vasquez talks to the future Trojans at the Beeville youth baseball camp June 8. Come the spring of 2023, Vasquez and the Trojans will have a new home field when the team relocates permanently to the John R. Beasley Sports Complex, where the youth camp was hosted. The field's natural grass will be replaced with new synthetic turf, a move that was recently approved by the Beeville ISD board of trustees. (Photo by Kevin J. Keller)