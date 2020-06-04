Trojan heart... renewed

BEEVILLE – “Tackle made by No. 66, Daniel Adamez Jr.”
If you’re a regular at Beeville football games, chances are, when you read that, you could hear Daniel Adamez Sr.’s rich, silky voice floating through the air under the lights at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“Big Dan” is the Voice of the Trojans.
His unmistakable sound has been synonymous with Beeville football and softball for the past several years.
Earlier this month, though, whether he’d ever sit behind the microphone at another Trojan game was a question mark.
The A.C. Jones alumnus was suffering from congestive heart failure, and he didn’t even know it.
“At one point, I couldn’t walk from the bedroom to the dining room without having to sit down,” Adamez said during an interview at the Beeville home he shares with his wife, Erica, and the couple’s children.
“I was just gasping, and I didn’t know why. I didn’t know what the problem was.”
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adamez underwent live-saving quadruple bypass surgery in San Antonio.
Now, the 50-year-old is slowly recovering at home with an eye on returning to his role as the Voice of the Trojans.
“I would hear people all the time, ‘We need you back. We need to hear your voice at the stadium. We need to hear your voice on the radio,’” he said. “I can’t wait to get back. I miss it, man.
“I look forward to football season, and I look forward to softball season because I get to announce games.”
“Anybody who knows me knows that I have a love for the Trojans. I was born and raised here. I went to school here.
“I would do anything for the schools here.”
Saved by a bug
Adamez’s harrowing journey to his life-saving surgery began in late March.
His 9-year-old daughter, Danica, got sick with a “stomach bug.” Not long after, the same bug struck Erica. Then it made its way to the patriarch of the family.
“I was laid up in bed maybe for two days. I didn’t eat; I didn’t drink,” Adamez said. “I was at the point where I told (Erica), ‘I can’t take it anymore, you have to take me to the hospital.’”
He ended up at Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville before he was sent to Victoria’s DeTar Hospital.
He admitted that his first fear was the coronavirus.
“It was the first thought,” he said. “As soon as I got to the hospital, because of the coughing and having trouble breathing, they tested me for the coronavirus.”
The test came back negative for COVID-19, but the news that he was suffering from congestive heart failure dulled any sense of relief.
After his discharge from DeTar, Adamez scheduled an appointment with another former Trojan, Dr. Michael R. Gonzales, a cardiologist in San Antonio.
Adamez failed a stress test, then had a cardiac catheterization that revealed major blockages in several arteries.
On May 4 – Star Wars Day, and, yes, he told the surgeon, “May the fourth be with you” – Adamez underwent four coronary artery bypass grafts (CABG), more colloquially known as bypass surgery.
“I’m not going to lie, man, even right now it brings me to tears, the night before, I was just crying, man, because I was scared,” a teary-eyed and sniffling Adamez said as he reflected on the surgery.
“I’ve never had anything like this before. And I told my wife, ‘What if something goes wrong? I won’t even be here no more.’
“That night before, I was a wreck man.”
Feeling the love
Adamez spent the next week in the intensive care unit recovering from the surgery, including his 50th birthday on May 10.
Erica spent parts of those days providing updates to the community via Facebook.
“It was crazy, man,” Adamez said about the support he received from the community he’s called home his entire life.
“I mean, I know I’ve got a lot of friends, but it was just crazy how social media can just ... I don’t know how to explain it. Every one I read, it was ‘prayers for Big Dan, prayers for Big Dan, get better.’
“It made me feel good. It just shows you that people do care about you.”
He had but a simple message to deliver to all of the well-wishers: thank you.
“I’m just in awe of the love I got from our community whether it was financially or with a prayer,” he said. “... It’s nice to know that your community is behind you just like I’ve been behind my community since Day 1.”
Coming back
The recovery process is slow and arduous, Adamez admitted, but it’s one he’s planning on taking seriously and with vigor.
He said he still can’t believe how it has all played out for him.
“My dad went through this. Bebe, my brother, went through this. And now I’ve went through this,” he said. “It’s just kind of strange how things happen.
“If my 9-year-old daughter wouldn’t have got sick, I wouldn’t have known.
“I was a walking time bomb is what the doctors said.”
He’s sure of one thing, though.
Come fall, he plans on being in Martin Montez Press Box, flipping on the microphone and delivering his distinctive, “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Veterans Memorial Stadium.”
