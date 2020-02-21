Trojan Pipe coming up short

BEEVILLE – Citing concerns over its tenant agreement with Trojan Pipe, the Bee Development Authority (BDA) has retained legal counsel.
At its Feb. 3 meeting, the board voted to engage Casey Cullen of Victoria-based Cullen, Carsner, Seerden & Cullen to examine the contract specifically when it comes to the amount charged for the lease and the number of promised jobs, said board Chairman Victor Gomez.
“To date, he has not created the number of jobs the lease asked for,” Gomez said. “It is required that he have 40 employees every month.”
According to the document, which the Bee-Picayune acquired through an open records request, Trojan Pipe is bound to a minimum employment commitment. Between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2019, the company was required to have 40 full-time employees. That number jumped to 80 workers on Jan. 1 of this year.
As for the rental rate, the lease of Hangar 25 at Chase Field – which became effective June 1, 2018, stipulates that for years 1-3, Trojan Pipe would be charged 5 cents per square foot.
“However, for any month that tenant fails to maintain the minimum employee commitment ... rent for that month shall be $0.15 per square foot,” according to the document.
Trojan Pipe, which produces thermoplastic pipe, signed a 20-year lease for Hangar 25. When the company came in 2018, it promised to hire 120 people in its first three years at Chase Field.
Marvin Autry, owner of Trojan Pipe, said in a telephone interview that he currently has 22 workers at the site. He also said that he has honored all contract provisions, paying $107,000 in extra rent in 2019 for not meeting the employment quota.
Autry said part of his delay in getting to 40 workers is due to not having electricity for 11 months last year because AEP did not have the transformers he needed to run the plant.
“How can you grow a business without electricity?” Autry asked.
He also said that finding qualified workers in Beeville has been a challenge.
“When our business gets going well, I’ll hire more people,” Autry said. “Whether I keep it in Beeville depends on how the BDA treats me.”