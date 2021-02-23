Trojan Pipe leaving Beeville

The Bee Development Authority has confirmed that one of the businesses located within the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex is moving out.
Trojan Pipe, which came into its home at Hangar 25 amid much fanfare in 2018 is leaving, BDA Executive Director Jaime Arrisola said after the meeting. A new business that already has its sights set on Chase Field likely will take its place.
During its Feb. 8 meeting, the BDA board voted unanimously after 25 minutes in executive session to accept a settlement agreement with Trojan Pipe.
The details of the settlement were not made known at the meeting. Afterward, BDA’s attorney Stephanie Moreno said that information cannot be released until both parties are in agreement with the terms. However, she confirmed that BDA has filed with the office of Bee County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace paperwork related to evicting Trojan Pipe.
“We filed on Jan. 25. We cited several violations of the lease, but namely unpaid rent for January,” Moreno said. “Mr. (Marvin) Autry was served late last week, and we are set for a hearing on Feb. 18. We are hoping to resolve the violations before then.”
Autry, who owns Trojan Pipe, said, “We have come to a mutual agreement that benefits both parties and the community of Bee County.”
He also said the company would be moving to Florida as of March 1, but declined to comment further.
With regard to Hangar 25, the board approved a budget amendment related to the performance of maintenance to the structure. Three major issues will be addressed, Arrisola said. A total of $348,000 was transferred from BDA’s projected year-end reserve, with $183,000 for roof repairs and $150,000 to paint the building. The remaining $14,950 will fund maintenance to the fire suppression systems in hangars 24 and 25, the paint booth and the warehouse.
Also during the meeting, the board approved its 2019 fiscal year audit report, which was presented via Zoom videoconference by Raul Hernandez of Corpus Christi Raul Hernandez & Company. Hernandez said he gave an unmodified – or clean – opinion of the BDA’s books and that everything presented fairly. He also said there were no findings to report.
The BDA ended the 2019 fiscal year on Dec. 31, 2019, with $1,183,406 in total operating revenue. Its operating expenses totaled $829,248, resulting in a net income of $354,158.
In other business, the board reorganized its executive committee. Former Chairman Victor Gomez, whose term expired after holding the position for four years, was replaced by Orlando Vasquez. Jody Alaniz was selected as vice chairman, Francisco Dominquez as secretary and Sammy Farias as treasurer.