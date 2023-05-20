Welding students from A.C. Jones High School competed in the inaugural Travis Baptist Church Build Off, Fabrication Welding Contest. This event took place at the Travis Baptist Church parking lot on Weber Road on April 28 in Corpus Christi.
There were 12 fabrication teams from south Texas, consisting of 3 welders per team in this contest. Each team was required to fit and weld 3” 90-degree tube turns to 3” 150 series 4 bolt weld neck raised face flanges. The 90-degree tube turns were required to be two-holed to the flanges. To complete the project, these fabrication teams had to weld the two 90-degree tube turns together where the flanges were looking opposite from each other.
At the awards ceremony, there was only one award given out and that was a 1st place plaque award. From a number scoring standpoint, one of the fabrication teams from A. C. Jones was Aaralyn Del Bosque, Corbyn Garza and Aerik Trevino and they wound up tied for 2nd place in this contest. The other fabrication team from Beeville consisting of Dalton Larkin, Ransom McElwain and Gus Rucker graded out as the 4th place fabrication team in this contest.
There were certified welding inspectors (CWI) on hand to judge and grade the work these high school welders produced. These judges were looking for weld defects such as porosity, arc burns, grinding marks, lack of fusion, under cut and weld size. Correct alignment of the welded fittings per the blue print was also a significant factor in critiquing these completed projects. All of these students were also required to don industry approved safety gear such as two forms of eye protection at all times, industry approved welding attire, hearing protection, welding cap and leather work boots.
“As we conclude our welding contests for this semester, Thomas Camacho, Elyssa Lauer and I are again extremely proud of the students that represented Beeville in this final contest. As welding instructors, we are grateful to have the caliber of students we have in our welding programs and the effort they make to be the best at what ever they strive to do” Says Richard Beasley-welding instructor-AC Jones High School