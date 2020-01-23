Troopers release names of two men killed in Wednesday wreck

NORMANNA — The names of the two men killed Wednesday are being released now following the next of kin notification.
Mark Wesley Swisher, 61, of Fort Worth, and Quintrell Tyron Kuria, 74, of Arlington, were pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on collision about a mile south of Normanna, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
This collision — a head-on between a tractor-trailer an and pickup — caused the highway to be closed most of the day.
