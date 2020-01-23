Troopers release names of two men killed in Wednesday wreck
A Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol trooper surveys an overturned tractor-trailer following a head-on crash that occurred Wednesday on U.S. Highway 181 just south of Bee Street in Normanna.

 William J. Gibbs Jr.

NORMANNA — The names of the two men killed Wednesday are being released now following the next of kin notification.

Mark Wesley Swisher, 61, of Fort Worth, and  Quintrell Tyron Kuria, 74, of Arlington, were pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on collision about a mile south of Normanna, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This collision — a head-on between a tractor-trailer an and pickup — caused the highway to be closed most of the day.

