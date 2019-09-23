BEEVILLE – Firefighters were called to property north of the city Friday afternoon, Sept. 13 just after 3 p.m. after a Ford truck caught fire in a pasture and ignited the grass and brush around it.
The location of the fire was on property where U.S. Highway 181 Business and the U.S. Highway 181 Bypass meet.
Fire Chief Bill Burris of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department said Monday that the truck was destroyed in the blaze.
He was not sure whose property was involved in the blaze, but only a couple of acres were damaged.
The BVFD dispatches six vehicles to the scene, including four brush trucks, a tanker truck and a compressed air foam truck.
According to the report on file at the C.M. “Smitty” Smith Central Fire Station, 19 firefighters were at the scene.
Those who responded had to deal with heavy smoke and fire until they managed to extinguish the flames.
Burris said Bee County residents need to continue being careful with anything that could spark a wildfire in spite of recent rains. A burn ban is still in effect in the county.
The report indicated that firefighters first responded to the call at 3:16 p.m., and some members of the department did not return to the fire station until almost 7 p.m.