Trustees add $1.5M in security upgrades to schools

BEEVILLE – The schools in Beeville are receiving significant security upgrades in time for the start of the new year.
Trustees have invested $700,000 in new access controls, software and surveillance cameras at Moreno Junior High/The Joe Barnhart Academy, Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood Center and A.C. Jones High School.
“And we continue to maintain strong security systems at R.A. Hall and FMC elementary campuses,” said Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig.
In total, the district has installed 300 cameras at its campuses.
“Children are our most valuable natural resource,” Puig said. “Thus it is our responsibility to take exceptional care of them so that they may reach their full potential.”
The scope of this stretches beyond just the amount of money spent recently by the district.
“Security remains a primary focus of our strategic plan,” the superintendent said. “This particular investment brings us to nearly $1.5 million in security upgrades over the last two years, including site fencing, security lobbies, access software and intercom systems.
“And all of this work has been completed without a tax increase.
“Our school board and administration are deeply committed to creating the safest environment for our students and staff.
“And given today’s climate, we absolutely owe that to our parents, children and taxpayers.”