BEEVILLE – Beeville trustees will use the same search firm as before as they seek to replace their outgoing superintendent.
Dr. Marc Puig in May was named the lone finalist for superintendent at South San Antonio Independent School District.
Replacing him, BISD’s board President Leticia Munoz said, will not be easy but having the firm Walsh and Gallegos will help.
“Dr. Puig is leaving us, but he is leaving us in such better shape than he found us,” she said. “We need to find someone to continue the momentum.
“He set a high standard for us, and we want to continue that.
“We want to continue moving forward.”
The firm will handle review of the applications, background checks and determining qualifications before submitting the final applications to the board.
“We have learned so much from Dr. Puig and what to ask from the new superintendent,” Munoz said.
Last time, 50 applicants applied for the position. She is expecting that many or more now.
“Our district is in a much better place, and we pay a lot better than we did back then,” the president said.
Deadline for the applications is June 17 with the board reviewing each June 20 and setting interview dates.
A finalist could be named by trustees as early as June 25 with the earliest hire date of July 16.