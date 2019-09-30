TSC to feature Coffee Barrel in upcoming story

BEEVILLE – The work of the Coffee Barrel owners is being featured later this year in the Tractor Supply Company magazine.
“We are a mostly digital magazine,” said Editor Ashley Bernick.
“We cover lifestyle and human interest pieces mostly dealing with farming, hunting and equine.”
For a couple of years now, Dr. Dhaval Patel, co-owner of the Coffee Barrel, has been inviting the community to come out and plant gardens in prepared areas by the shop.
While the idea has undergone some changes, the basic principle remains the same — introducing fresh vegetables to both kids and adults.
“The bigger picture or aim is to teach kids about sustainable, nutritious food and eating as compared to them thinking that food comes from fast-food joints and taquerias,” he said prior to the first planting.
His goal, through this and other projects helping the community, is to improve people’s health and encourage entrepreneurship.
When TSC and the magazine publishers received the tip about this initiative from Joe White, longtime customer of the coffeehouse, it was something they could not pass up.
“We are pretty open to our readers writing in with ideas,” Bernick said.
Hilda White said she and her husband frequent the shop on their trips from Houston here to visit friends and family.
“We cannot find coffee this good in Houston,” she said.
And knowing the company’s purpose — “Coffee for a Cause” — makes it even more important, she said.
Bernick was only minutes away from her first interview Friday, and the questions this Chicago writer wanted answered awaited.
“What drives Patel and the Coffee Barrel and the people who volunteer?” she posed.
The story is slated to publish in December in the free publication.