TULETA – These days, Oliver “Ollie” Morris prefers to spend his time in his Tuleta home, where he sits in his favorite chair watching sports or reading L’Amour novels.
Morris said his longtime love of reading began during his 45 years as an operator of the Tuleta Gas Plant.
“I worked graveyard, worked the night shift,” he said. “I read all night long.”
A lifelong Tuleta resident, Morris celebrated his 99th birthday on July 27. He was born the sixth of 12 children on a farm where the family grew corn and cotton.
“Back in those days, if you made 50 cents a day picking cotton, that was good money,” he said. “Everybody picked, everybody worked.”
