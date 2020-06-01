BEEVILLE – One person was killed and three suffered injuries in a crash 3 miles north of here on U.S. Highway 181.
According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a trailer was being driven south on U.S. 181 at approximately 8:35 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet roadway and veered into the oncoming lane. The Dodge veered into the oncoming lane where it struck a northbound Chevrolet Traverse.
The driver of the Traverse, identified as 25-year-old Victoria Lyssy of Tuleta, was pronounced dead at the scene, Brandley said. The driver of the pickup truck, along with two boys ages 3 and 1 who were passengers in the Traverse, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported via ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville.
DPS continues its investigation into the crash.