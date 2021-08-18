Whoever said you have to leave the small town for the big city to find culture and the finer arts has not seen what Beeville has to offer.
Not only can one experience a range of artistic talent from murals around town to Beeville’s own art museum – which regularly hosts national as well as Texas artists – but there’s also a myriad of other talented individuals who provide regular music and dance (here’s looking at the Beeville Community Chorus, The Dance Studio performances, The Beeville Concert Association and so many more) for locals to enjoy.
Among the latter group of music and dance talent is perhaps a lesser known group of individuals bringing the fine arts to this small town.
First Christian Church’s Fine Arts Education Program was established 11 years ago and offers tutorials year round to anyone interested.
“We’ve found that we’re kind of a well-kept secret here,” said Lindsay Ray, the program chair and also one of the teachers. “When we had more students then word of mouth would keep people aware of us. But with the shrinkage in audience, we’re more pint-sized now.
“We were hit pretty hard by COVID, but we are always interested in expanding our program.”
Their mission is simple: to offer exposure to the fine arts for everyone ages 3 to 103.
“But we’ll take anyone over 103 who wants to join,” Ray said with a laugh. “It was just an idea of some of the congregation (of FCC) to do a mission of outreach to the community by providing instruction and exposure to the fine arts.”
The program varies on its offerings depending on the teachers available. They currently offer lessons in violin, piano, voice guitar, music theory, ballet and jazz.
Cassandra Krueger has taught piano and voice for years (and has also led the First United Methodist Church handbell choir) and offers her time to the program. She has five students currently.
“We give the classes at whatever time fits the needs of both teachers and students,” she said. “Some are homeschooled, so it’s easier, but we’ll work out something for anyone who is interested.”
“In the past we’ve had theater programs,” added Ray. A couple of times when there was interest, there would be a Christmas program.
Melissa Hamilton brings fluidity of movement in dance to the program with ballet classes. She has studios in Sinton and Refugio where she teaches, but still loves giving her time to the program in Beeville.
She currently has 13 students; that’s down from a normal count of around 40 students. “Enrollment’s low because of COVID,” she said. “In 2020, we had to kind of do it on Zoom … lots of editing. We’re hoping to do a Christmas show, but we’re kind of waiting. And then hopefully we can do a normal performance – it’s usually the first weekend of June. This year we let the seniors pick out what they want to do and (they) chose Peter Pan.”
Among her little prodigies are Maddie Flores, age 5, and Mia Flores, 9, of Beeville.
“Every time we drive by (the church) (the girls) are like ‘Ballet!, Ballet!,’ said their mother, Irma Flores. “It was the only thing I kept them in during COVID-19; I took them out of soccer and everything else. It was just too close. This was the only thing I felt comfortable leaving them in last year.”
Ray tutors in violin, and students Lilah Burt and 6-year-old Henry Bethune couldn’t be having more fun as lesson time is interspersed with plenty of smiles and laughter between the serious times concentrating on hitting the right note.
Sixteen-year-old Burt is, in fact, taking three of the classes offered – piano and ballet in addition to the violin.
Maddie and Mia watched with a bit of awe in their eyes as Burt made the ballet poses that they are just learning to do look effortless.
Homeschooled, Burt has been taking lessons in the fine arts program for only a short time – about a year with violin and six months with piano – though she’s been with Hamilton’s ballet class in Sinton for several years.
Her fingers moved quickly over the piano keys as she rehearsed a well-known piece, despite her short time on the stool.
Another enthusiastic student is Noah Horton, also learning piano.
He’s only been taking lessons for a few months, but the haunting yet sweet strains of a melody he played resounding through the church’s sanctuary showed his talent for the instrument.
A junior this year at A.C. Jones High School, Horton has played trombone with the school band for three years as well as drums and has a good ear for rhythm, according to Krueger.
Music is where his passion lies.
“I wanted to do (these) lessons because I just like music. I have guitars, basses, and I wanted to learn piano,” he says. “One of my dreams is to become a professional musician.”
The program also offers guitar with lessons taught by Maggie Mossler, who is the pastor at First Christian Church, as well as music theory taught by both Krueger and Dr. James Lee.
It’s easy enough to join in the lessons the program offers. Just call the church at 361-358-3227 to sign up or visit www.firstchristianchurchbeeville.org/fine-arts-education-program to learn more.
The programs usually have two recitals a year – one in December and another one in May, though the past year has seen various disruptions due to COVID-19 and February’s freeze, but they’ve tried to keep an opportunity open for the students to perform for each other and for their families.
And many of the students like to perform in nursing homes or in their churches or school so they can share their learning and talent with other individuals, according to Ray.
The lessons are paid for individually and vary by who is giving the instruction, but since the goal is to introduce finer arts to Beeville, they try to keep it as minimal as possible. And for those who can’t afford it but are still interested, scholarships are available.
The Joe Barnhart Foundation has supplied the program with a grant that supports the scholarships as well as instruments and other materials for the students who may not be able to afford them.
Enrollment is open year round. New classes will start around the end of August.
First Christian Church is located at 715 N. St. Mary’s St.
“If you have an interest, give us a call,” says Ray.
They’ll be happy to toot their own horn to drum up attention for the program.
