Here are some words of incredible wisdom I learned growing up. I am going to directly and indirectly challenge at least two of these statements.
1. The grass is always greener on the other side.
2. You can’t get blood from a turnip.
3. Oil and water do not mix.
The grass is not necessarily greener on the other side. The grass is greener where it is watered, independent of which side it is on (I wish I had said this).
You cannot get blood from a turnip. If you need an explanation, stop reading this now.
Oil and water do not mix. This is not entirely accurate. Oil and water do figuratively mix, and all one need do to really understand this fact, is to take an in-depth look at The Port of Corpus Christi.
The Port of Corpus Christi is an amazing success story. Amazing success stories are always the result of the right people, doing the right things at the right time. Amazing success stories are not about people. Amazing success stories are about the right people.
The chief executive officer of the port, Sean Strawbridge, gets it. Strawbridge knows that he is only as good as the people he surrounds himself with. Strawbridge also knows that if you are not going to lead or follow, you need to get out of the way. This business practice is the only effective and efficient means of leading a business or an organization. To do otherwise is tiring and counterproductive.
The port, under this right leadership, has an amazing record of huge accomplishments, including the unbelievable economic impact to this wonderful region.
Some facts about the port:
• 15x increase in crude exports (since federal ban lifted in late 2015)
• 167 million-plus revenue tons for 2021 (up 5% from 2020)
• No. 1 U.S. crude oil export gateway
• No. 1 in revenue tonnage
• Third largest in total U.S. waterway tonnage
• Second largest LNG export gateway
• 98,000 port-related jobs in the Coastal Bend
• $400 billion for U.S.
• $40 billion for Texas
• $6 billion for the Coastal Bend
• $55 billion in capital investments from an “A” list of companies
When you listen to Strawbridge and his impressive team speak, you learn that these results, while very impressive, are milestones to be surpassed.
Without the Port of Corpus Christi, the Coastal Bend would be a much dryer place economically, proving that oil & water do figuratively mix!