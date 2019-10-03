BEEVILLE – Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said Thursday that it is often funny what one of his officers sees that leads investigators to solve crimes.
That was the case on Aug. 23 when Sgt. Cecil Daniels stopped a 26-year-old man near the intersection of Houston and Harrison Streets on Aug. 23.
The man was carrying a large, painted, ceramic turtle on his shoulder at the time, and that made the officer suspicious.
When Daniels asked how the man, later identified as José Gomez, also known as José Suniga, had acquired the turtle, Gomez said he had received it in return for some work he had done.
Daniels allowed Gomez to leave. But on Aug. 27 officers received a complaint from a resident that someone had stolen a turtle from their home in the 700 block of North Filmore Street that matched the description of the one Gomez had with him days earlier.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant, approached the suspect on Sept. 19 and charged him with the theft.
That time Gomez told officers his wife had given the turtle to him.
Bridge said Gomez was charged with theft, $100-$750. The offense is a Class B misdemeanor.
If convicted the suspect could be sentenced to up to 180 days in the Bee County Jail and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
Bridge said the big break came shortly after Gomez’s arrest when he told investigators he had information that could lead them to the person responsible for a recent burglary at the First Baptist Church of Beeville at 600 N. St. Mary’s St.
Using that information the chief said officers were able to arrest 36-year-old Cruz Lopez Molina on a charge of burglary of a building and recover the property that had been taken.
Burglary of a habitation is a state jail felony. A conviction on that charge would result in a sentence of up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of $10,000.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.