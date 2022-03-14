Beeville, North Bee County and Karnes County fire departments responded to a call at approximately 3 p.m. in regard to a fire at the 8500 block of Huisache Street in Tuleta.
Sheriff deputies arrived on the scene and were informed that two people were inside the two story structure. A passerby and first responders made attempts to enter the house, however they were not successful.
After the three departments managed to put the fire out, fire personnel and investigators found two bodies inside the home. At this moment, the medical examiner has not released the names of the deceased. The fire is currently under investigation by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office.
