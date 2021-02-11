As a rape case against a 43-year-old Beeville man begins to move through the court system, investigators say more such charges could be pending as others have come forward with similar allegations against him.
Investigator John Landreth of the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s Office fears that more victims could be out there, which is why he is urging them to come forward and seek justice.
Jose Fernando Cisneros was indicted Jan. 13 by a Bee County Grand Jury on one count of sexual assault. According to the indictment, the incident occurred on or about Dec. 25, 2016. Landreth said the victim was 18 at the time she was attacked.
The girl and her mother were staying with Cisneros and his brother at his parents’ home for Christmas when the incident occurred.
“He forced himself upon her as she slept,” Landreth said.
Because Cisneros has performed throughout the region for many years with a mariachi band at churches, schools, weddings, quinceañeras and more, he had access to many people. Investigator Bill Lazenby said additional victims should contact their local law-enforcement agency, which will forward information about their cases to the district attorney’s office.
Since his indictment, Cisneros has been held in the Bee County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
In an unrelated case, a convicted sex offender from Beeville could be headed to prison for the rest of his life in connection with charges leveled by another alleged victim.
On Nov. 10, 2020, 39-year-old Randy Ray Gutierrez was indicted on two counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact. Landreth said the victim was just 12 when she said the abuse occurred.
According to the indictment, two of the incidents occurred in October 2018 and involved Gutierrez “did then and there by acts or words threaten to cause, or place, the complainant in fear that kidnapping would be immediately inflicted on (the child’s family member), and the acts or words occurred in the presence of the complainant.”
“Because he’s already a sex offender is why we focused in on him,” Landreth said.
After the victims were safe from Gutierrez, officials became aware that he was living in another house with four female juveniles.
“San Patricio County (law-enforcement officials) have already taken a case from one of the girls,” Landreth said.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s online sex-offender registry, Gutierrez was convicted in 1999 of aggravated sexual assault stemming from an incident involving a 13-year-old girl.
Each count of super aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony, and under state law the penalty is 25-99 years in prison. The indecency charge is a second-degree felony, carrying a punishment of 2-20 years in prison.
Gutierrez currently is being held in the Bee County Jail. Each of his counts has bond set at $250,000.