ounty officials confirmed that two more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the press release dated June 24, the latest cases involve a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s. Both patients are in isolation and the Department of State Health Services is identifying any of their close contacts so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.
These two cases bring Bee County’s total COVID-19 cases to 19.
Currently, according to Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, there are no active cases among offenders housed at the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.