BEEVILLE – A second set of suspects have been arrested and charged with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits fraud.
On Feb. 21, officers with the Beeville Police Department executed arrest warrants for 40-year-old Jennifer Ramirez and 28-year-old Tasha Roberts, both of Beeville. The women are charged with two counts each of manufacture and delivery of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 and SNAP benefits fraud greater than $200.
Beeville Police Chief Robert Bridge said Ramirez was arrested in Beeville while Roberts’ warrant was served on her in the Jackson County Jail.
The chief said this case is separate from an ongoing investigation into Pizzarriffic owners Rene Ybarra, 51, and his 50-year-old wife, Elsa. The couple were arrested Feb. 20, with Rene Ybarra charged with two counts of SNAP fraud greater than $200 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Elsa Ybarra was charged with one count of SNAP fraud greater than $200. Each were transported to the Bee County Jail where they posted bond and were released.
SNAP benefits fraud greater than $200 is a third degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Manufacture and deliver is punishable for up to 20 years prison. Both carry fines of up to $10,000.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission and its Office of the Inspector General (OIG) continue to work with local law enforcement agencies like the Beeville Police Department in combating SNAP benefits fraud. According to the OIG, overpayments were collected in state fiscal year 2019 on approximately 9,000 fraud, waste or abuse cases.
“The OIG recovered nearly $30 million related to SNAP; $11 million was recovered due to SNAP fraud,” said OIG spokesman Dr. J. Andres Araiza. “The OIG disqualified 1,822 individuals from participating in SNAP and presented 281 SNAP fraud cases to local prosecutors.”