Two recovering from dog attacks

BEEVILLE – Two people are recovering from multiple injuries after being attacked by a group of dogs in the Blueberry Hill community southwest of here.
Tracy Perez, 31, had decided on the morning of April 18 to walk from her home on Private Villarreal to her step-mother’s home two blocks away at the corner of Yahr Drive and Treptow Street.
“I never made it there,” Perez said. “I walked halfway down the street, got to Veltri Road and never made it.”
Four dogs came out from a yard on Veltri Road where a man was working in a rear shed.
“He smiled at me and I smiled at him,” Perez said.
Before she could react, the dogs surrounded Perez and knocked the 4-foot-3-inch, 110-pound woman to the ground.
“I thought, ‘I’m gonna die. They’re gonna maul me to death,’” she said.
Perez added, “All I could do is protect my head and neck. They were biting me.
“I have nine puncture holes on my left arm, six or seven on my left leg, five or six on my right arm and two or three on my skull. They acted as if they were trained to do that.”
Perez was transported via ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville, where she was treated for her injuries and released. According to the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, a responding deputy spoke with the man at the house from where the dogs came, but he denied ownership of the dogs.
“He’s been feeding and watering them for over a year,” said Perez’s step-mother, Gena Brannon.
Perez said that on the evening of April 19, her boyfriend – 47-year-old Damian Reyna – attempted to go to the man’s house and talk to him about keeping the dogs contained. However, Reyna never made it to the house. He, too, was attacked by the same four dogs, sustaining injuries so severe that he had to be flown via HALO-Flight to a hospital in Corpus Christi.
Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd said that while deputies were on the scene investigating Reyna’s attack, one of the dogs charged an officer prompting another officer to shoot the animal. The dog was wounded.
Reyna could not be reached for comment.
All four dogs were held in quarantine at Credence Veterinary Clinic just east of Beeville, pending the outcome of a hearing before Bee County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Susana Contreras set for April 24. Southmayd said it either could be decided that the suspected owner can keep the dogs or that the animals be euthanized.
As for the suspected owner, Southmayd said charges have not been filed but that the man could be charged with attack by dog, which is a third degree felony. If guilty, the crime carries a penalty of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The incidents in which Perez and Reyna were attacked highlights a common problem in rural Texas counties, which is the lack of animal control. Despite having a Beeville postal designation, Blueberry Hill is located outside the city limits meaning the laws of the municipality do not apply.
“A lot of people are bashing the city of Beeville (on Facebook), but it’s not in their jurisdiction,” Southmayd said. “There’s no leash law in the county. Any given day, you can drive through Blueberry Hill, you’ll count 20-25 dogs walking around.”
The sheriff also said the county does not have personnel or equipment dedicated to capturing problem dogs, nor is there a pound in which to hold them. This is why he said the commissioners court in the coming weeks will be discussing the possibility of an interlocal agreement to obtain these services from the city of Beeville.
Perez fears that her injuries could have life-altering consequences in addition to her other disabilities, including dwarfism. She is unsure yet about pursuing legal action.
“There’s a strong possibility,” Perez said. “We’re going to be screwed for life. Me and my boyfriend are going to be two disabled people.”
But most of all, she counts herself fortunate to see another day.
“I’m lucky to be alive, I really am,” Perez said.