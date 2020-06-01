Two S-TISD trustees resign

SKIDMORE – Both the president and vice president of the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District board of trustees have resigned from the board.
Superintendent Dr. Dustin Barton after the May 11 board meeting confirmed that President James Bennett and Vice President Edward Polasek resigned during the meeting following the open forum. As to why they chose to quit, Barton said they gave “more of a generic reason, nothing specific.”
Both trustees, he said, served on the board for many years and were up for reelection in November, and that it is not uncommon for board members to resign with just a few months left to their terms. Barton said a similar situation occurred in 2018.
“I think they felt (resigning) was in the best interest of the board and themselves,” he said.
Barton denied that Bennett and Polasek resigned due to the process to hire a new athletic director and head football coach. The board voted at the meeting to hire Stephen Silva, who has been with the district for two years and most recently served as the football team’s defensive coordinator and as the head boys track coach.
With regard to Bennett and Polasek, Barton said, “We appreciate their dedication over the years and their support of the staff and students of Skidmore-Tynan ISD.”
Graduation
Also during the meeting, Barton outlined the plans for the high school graduation, which is scheduled for Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m.
“We’re following TEA (Texas Education Association) guidelines for social distancing for an outside graduation,” he said. “Each graduate can bring four guests.”
Additional requirements are posted on the district’s Facebook page.