The town of Tynan celebrated a shiny new expansion to its firehouse with a ribbon cutting and a feast of chicken-fried American Wagyu beef.
“We’ve been talking about it for about two years,” Fire Chief Thomas Mengers told the Bee-Picayune. “But we finally – the Commissioner’s Court gave us a grant and that was seed money to get us going. That was $30,000 out of a nearly $60,000, $70,000 project.”
The Bee County Commissioner’s Court was on hand to take part in the celebrations, cutting a ribbon and visiting with the firefighters and their families. The new expansion adds some quality of life changes to the fire hall, with bathrooms installed and more space for community gatherings...and perhaps, down the line, a new vehicle.
“We don’t really have office space, but we have a training room, a meeting room, and we’ll use it for home school kids to come in and use it for fire safety ,” Mengers said. “We’ll use it for community meetings and different things like that.”
Mengers said work is underway to get a grant for a third fire truck.