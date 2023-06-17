Tatiana Protcheva has spent the last week as the first artist-in-resident at the Duryea Gallery in Beeville, bringing to the proud Texas town the spirit of her Ukrainian homeland and heritage, with her world-famous embroidery carrying on age-old traditions with modern, digital applications.
With Ukraine clutched in the grips of war, and Protecheva worried for family members in Kyev, her global mission has taken on only further urgency as she looks for ways to represent her country in critical times.
“I think of how I can help my country win,” Protcheva told the Bee-Picayune. “And I have an idea: I create a project, Time for Ukraine … to represent my country.”
Time for Ukraine is her latest project, but perhaps emblematic of what has become her style, an ingenious blend of new and old. Protcheva has an education in mechanical engineering and she combines Ukrainian embroidery with new digital technology, making wristwatches with QR codes in the face.
“My mother was a mathematics teacher,” Protcheva said.
Protcheva has also gained renown for using her embroidery skills to create cross stitching that forms the emblematic shape of a QR code, enabling people with smartphones to scan her embroidery and be sent to another website – be it a video of Ukrainian flowers or something similar. Yet her most famous art may be her iconic “glow art”.
“When I was in Japan, at (a famous expo), one lady gave me a special thread,” Protcheva said. “The thread glows in the dark! I don’t know about this, but I took the present and put it on the table in my hotel and said ‘wow, it’s glowing.’”
She began using that thread, first to do embroidered Bible pictures and she’s developed a whole collection of “glow art” pieces which have earned her international acclaim. She opened a private museum in Kyev in 2011, which was very successful. It drew art lovers from all around the world.
She’s been an artist on the move for some time now, having shown in galleries in China and working in Dubai. More recently a host family from America offered her a place to stay for a year.
“She give me invitation … I am here in (Florida), I stayed in (her) house one year,” Protcheva said. “She gave me everything … every morning I pray for this family.”
Another element of her art is her skill in palimpsest, a technique where old paper is cleaned of its former writing and written upon again. In her case, she takes old cloth, towels and clothing and adds new embroidery to it, creating glow-art displays upon vintage material.
“On this clothes I embroidered it with glow art technique. When you come into my museum you can look at old antique stuff” Protcheva said. “I give (new) life to old stuff.”
She said that Jayne Duryea, curator of the Duryea Gallery which hosted her all week, has expressed interest in hosting a gallery of her glow art in one of the spaces within the building.
“Maybe for local people, some exhibition,” Protcheva said. “We will see.”
As for any advice she has to aspiring young artists, she encourages them to follow in her example and seek new paths towards creative fulfillment.
“We need something new,” she said.
More information on Protcheva’s work can be found online; her Time for Ukraine project is detailed at https://time-for-ukraine.square.site/. Her work can be found on instagram. She sells accessories made with her embroidery, as well as original pieces.
The Duryea Gallery is located in downtown Beeville, just across the street from the courthouse. It will be hosting a second Ukrainian artist in residence from June 5 through June 11.