BEEVILLE – The outside may look like an ordinary, quaint little coffee shop, but the Coffee Barrel is anything but common.
In fact, being uncommon is the philosophy with owner Dhaval Patel.
Since summer of last year, the venue has hosted “Uncommon Table,” which initially began as a place and time for residents in the area to gather together to sample the wares of the community gardens – grown on site just outside the building – as well as meet new people and discuss ways to make the community a better place.
Though COVID-19 has changed the way that goal looks these days – the small interior of the shop has closed permanently with only drive-through and delivery available with some outdoor seating – the mission is still the same: “To provide South Texas new, fun, exciting, unique, uncommon experiences that bring people together so that we can have a sustainable, social, positive impact wherever we live.”
“One thing I’ve learned is that whatever event is happening in your life – whether it’s happy or sad, dull or boring, fun or not fun – food and beverage is always involved, and that brings people together,” said Patel.
This uncommon idea has struck a chord in the community. Just hours after sending a mass group text and posting on social media on Mondays, the weekend’s uncommon fare, Patel says, is sold out with pre-orders.
The simple, tasty dishes each week are centered around a theme and incorporate local produce, usually from the community gardens in raised beds just outside – though this fall that will be just herbs.
And food with a theme is just the beginning. The Uncommon Table is much more...
