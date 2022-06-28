Throughout the month of June, the Region 2 Education Service Center has been honoring unsung heroes throughout its region.
As part of this series of recognitions, Skidmore-Tynan ISD district nurse Kristen Conn was honored as an unsung hero.
Conn graduated from Texas A&M - Corpus Christi with a bachelor’s degree in science and nursing. She later passed her exam to get her nursing license. During this time, she received inspiration from her twin sister, Alyssa Gomez, and their mother, Jennifer Arismendi.
“I was just raised in a family that promoted being in the medical field,” said Conn. “Through nursing school I realized that’s what I wanted to do, was become a nurse.”
Conn spent 3 1/2 years as a medical surgical nurse at Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctors Regional.
During this time, Conn became a mother and wished to be at the house more in the evening, as working at Doctors Regional often had her working night shifts. This drove her to seek employment as a school nurse. She had also recognized that she was beginning to face burnout. However, due to a solid support system from her family, including husband, Tracker, and her coworkers, she was able to overcome this.
Conn recently became the new district nurse for Skidmore-Tynan ISD in March. Originally from Sinton, Kristen is used to small town life and even has family living in Skidmore.
“I was specifically looking to be a nurse in a small town and just happened to come across Skidmore,” said Conn. “They seemed very happy to interview me.”
Conn is proud to be honored by the Education Service Center.
“It’s really nice to be recognized every once in awhile,” said Conn. “I never knew how much school nurses did for the community. Now that I’m in the position, I get to see first hand that they do, do a lot for the community and the students and I’m saddened I didn’t appreciate my school nurse more when I was in school.”
Conn, along with treating physical ailments, also offers emotional support to the students that need it.
“Sometimes they just need a break from the overwhelming things that you experience being a student, a teen or a preteen,” said Conn.
School nurses also offer outreach to students and parents if they do not have access to some things other families do. One of the things Conn is handling is a backpack giveaway to prepare students for the next semester.
Part of Conn’s work ethic has been enhanced by becoming a mother. She described herself as a go getter even before becoming a mother. However, her desire to care for others was further enhanced by becoming a mother.
“Caring for these kiddos, you can’t help but care with your whole heart and now being a mom, I see that they are here to have fun with their friends and learn,” said Conn. “Hopefully we can provide an environment that allows them to do so.”
Conn is aware that while the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as intense as it has been in the past, there still is a danger. She also focuses on keeping students safe by implementing safety plans in the case of potential exposure.
While Conn has only just started her work within Skidmore-Tynan ISD and the community, she is excited to see what she can do next to help those around her.
“I see myself settling into the positions pretty well,” said Conn. “I still feel a little out of my comfort zone because this is my first time working in a school district or education, but I want to establish myself in this position and I want to come across to the students as somebody that they can rely on. Somebody that is going to put their health in the forefront. ... I want to make sure that (the parents) know that their students and their kiddos are in good hands with me.”
