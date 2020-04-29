BEEVILLE – A standoff Wednesday between Beeville police and an armed man holed up in a house in a mobile home park off South Tyler Street has ended without incident.
At about 12:45 p.m., police convinced 40-year-old Robert Adan Martinez of Beeville to surrender and come out of the home. According to Police Chief Robert Bridge, Martinez ran into the house after being involved in a dispute with an unidentified woman. During that exchange, Bridge said Martinez is believed to have fired two shots at the woman. She was not injured.
Police are continuing their investigation at the scene, but all previously closed streets have been reopened.
Read more in the May 7 edition of the Bee-Picayune.
--
Original article below
BEEVILLE – Police here are attempting to diffuse a tense situation in a mobile home park off South Tyler Street.
Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said a man who was involved in a dispute Wednesday morning fired at police officers as they approached him. The man then ran into a house and is refusing to allow police to enter.
Bridge said both ends of South Tyler are closed to trafrfic, as is Cook Road, East Dolan Street and South Adams Street. He is advising that people avoid the area at this time.