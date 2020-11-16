At 5:05 p.m. Nov. 16, Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department reported that 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas has been located in Karnes County and is safe, after police and officials with the Texas Rangers and FBI spent much of the day searching for him. Jeremiah's disappearance also was the subject of an Amber Alert, as officials were concerned for his safety.
Bridge also said that Jeremiah's mother, 32-year-old Shannon Delilah Thomas, has been arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Original article:
Beeville police, along with the Texas Rangers and the FBI continue their search for a 9-year-old boy last seen Sunday night.
Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said officers are attempting to locate Jeremiah Thomas. He is described as a black male standing 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Jeremiah's mother, 32-year-old Shannon Delilah Thomas, is considered a person of interest in the boy's disappearance, Bridge said. She is suspected of stealing a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with the Texas license plate number GCW-5960. Jeremiah, who is in the care of Child Protective Services, had been placed temporarily with his grandmother.
"We are concerned for the child's welfare due to the circumstances involving a child custody issue," Bridge said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100 or Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. All Crime Stoppers tips remain anonymous and can qualify for cash rewards if the information leads to an arrest.