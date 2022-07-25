With the next school semester rapidly approaching, the United Way of the Coastal Bend is partnering once again with H-E-B and KRIS Communications for its 32nd annual Operation Supply our Students.
This long running operation is designed to provide basic school supplies to students across the communities the United Way of the Coastal Bend serves. These communities include Bee, Live Oak, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
“It’s very important that school gets off to a good start and part of that good start is them having the supplies that they need,” said Stephanie Jordan, the vice president of resource development and communication for United Way of the Coastal Bend.
United Way of the Coastal Bend President and CEO Libby Averyt noted that many students and families are struggling during this time. Through this program, the organization hopes to alleviate some of the pressure that comes with supplying students.
Students who wish to receive these materials should contact their school district. United Way of the Coastal Bend will distribute these materials to the school districts. The districts will then distribute them to students.
The supplies provided to the school districts will include pens, pencils, loose leaf paper, crayons, glue sticks and other similar items.
Individuals can donate to Operation Supply our Students online at uwcb.org or by texting “SOS” to 91999. H-E-B shoppers can donate instore at checkout counters until Aug. 16. H-E-B curbside and delivery shoppers can donate when checking out and finalizing their order.
Additionally, school supplies can be purchased and dropped off in special back to school donation bins at certain H-E-B locations. The locations are as follows:
• H-E-B Plus! on Saratoga in Corpus Christi
• More Plaza in Corpus Christi.
• Robert/Alameda in Corpus Christi
• Alice
• Beeville
• Ingleside
• Portland
• Refugio
• Sinton
United Way of the Coastal Bend has stated that 151 students at Pawnee ISD, 385 at Pettus ISD, 552 at Skidmore-Tynan ISD and 1,000 at Beeville ISD will receive supplies.
Along with KRIS Communications and H-E-B, United Way of the Coastal Bend also thanked the following partners:
• 1st Community Bank in Portland
• Catherine Hilliard at HMG Law Firm
• First State Bank of Texas - Three Rivers
• Kenedy Memorial Foundation
• Nueces Electric Cooperative
• NuStar Energy
• Sames Ford
• The Selena Foundation
• Valero Corpus Christi Refineries
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•