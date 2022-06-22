The United Way of the Coastal Bend announced the distribution of $2.6 million to 60 local non-profit organizations in the Coastal Bend. According to a statement from United Way of the Coastal Bend, this award is one of the single largest charitable contributions regularly made in the Coastal Bend.
In a formal announcement on June 8, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend Libby Averyt lauded the efforts of partner organizations and donors.
“We have thousands of donors, your neighbors, the folks you shop with and go to church with, who give money out of their paycheck every week, every two weeks,” said Averyt. “They get paid sometimes a lot, sometimes a little, it all adds up to lots of money that we are able to share throughout our community.”
Averyt is proud to announce how much money the company was able to distribute through the community investment fund.
“Our community investment fund is a fund that supports specific programs that address issues in the area of health, education and financial stability,” said Averyt.
Mission of Mercy was one of the organizations that received these funds. Sherry Bowers, the executive director for Mission of Mercy lauded the assistance that United Way of the Coastal Bend has given to them.
“Thank you to all the donors in the community that support United Way of the Coastal Bend,” said Bowers. “Mission of Mercy, we provide free medical care, vision care and now are about to open up a dental clinic in our medical center. We could not do that without the generous donations of the community and with our partnership with the United Way of the Coastal Bend. ... A big thank you to the staff of the United Way of the Coastal Bend. They work very hard to support their partners and they make our job easier.”
Bower is excited to be a partner with United Way of the Coastal Bend and is thankful for everything the organization has done for Mission of Mercy.
Along with Missions of Mercy, the following non-profit organizations received funds:
• American Red Cross of the Coastal Bend
• Amistad Community Health Center
• Aransas Pass for Youth
• Bee County Adult Literacy Council
• Beeville Vineyard
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas
• Boy Scouts of America - South Texas Council
• Boys & Girls Club of Alice
• Boys & Girls Club of Beeville
• Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville
• Boys & Girls Club of Live Oak County
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend
• CASA of Bee, Live Oak, McMullen and San Patricio Counties
• CASA of Kleberg County (Brush Country CASA)
• CASA of the Coastal Bend
• Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi
• Cenikor Foundation - Corpus Christi (formerly Charlie’s Place)
• Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living
• Coastal Bend Food Bank
• Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation
• Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend
• Connections Individual and Family Services
• Corpus Christi Firefighters CARE (Cancer Awareness and Relief Efforts)
• Corpus Christi Hope House
• Corpus Christi Literacy Council
• Corpus Christi Metro Ministries
• Corpus Christi Professional Firefighter Relief and Outreach
• The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse - Coastal Bend
• Driscoll Children’s Hospital
• Endeavors
• Family Counseling Service
• Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
• Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas
• Golden Crescent CASA
• Goodwill Industries of South Texas
• Greenwood-Molina Children’s Center
• Habitat for Humanity - Corpus Christi
• HALO-Flight
• Heavenly Angels
• Kleberg County Adult Literacy Council
• Live Oak Community Health Center
• Live Oak County Child Welfare Board
• Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery
• Mother Teresa Shelter
• Neighborhood Centers of Corpus Christi
• OATH - Open Arms Thankful Hearts
• The Purple Door
• R.E.A.L. (Rural Economic Assistance League)
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi
• The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend
• San Patricio County Adult Literacy Council
• Sinton for Youth
• Special Hearts in the Arts
• USO South Texas
• Wesley Community Center
• West Side Helping Hand
• YMCA of the Coastal Bend
• YWCA of Corpus Christi
• Youth Odyssey
