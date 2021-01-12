Cars were lined up around the block at the South Texas Family Planning Clinic in Beeville, and workers had their hands full Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, as they administered doses of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, which was being made available to healthcare workers in Beeville.
The clinic had received 100 doses of the vaccine and planned to have a day full of administering the doses, however, by 10 a.m., Assistant Executive Education Director Cynthia Gonzales said she thought they would be finished within the hour.
H-E-B and Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville also received the vaccinations for their staff, said county Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Willow.
“We are finalizing the application to become a provider so that we can dispense the vaccine to the masses when it becomes available,” he said.
As of right now, he continued, they are following the tier plan set by the CDC.
“Once the supply (that we have) is depleted, we order more,” he said.
When the vaccine is made available to the general public (no date has been set yet), the county plans to have a mobile vaccination area set up.
Those who arrived for the vaccine at the Family Planning Clinic Dec. 29 patiently waited their turns in their vehicles, where clinic staff came out to meet them and administer the doses.
“We are so happy to just be able to inspire hope,” said Gonzales. “That’s the greatest gift I think we can give this holiday season.”
Permanent testing site
Bee County, on Dec. 30, became home to a permanent COVID-19 testing site.
The Bee County Office of Emergency Management announced on Dec. 29 that the county had been chosen as the home of a permanent testing site for government contractor Go Get Tested for Beeville and the surrounding communities.
No appointment is necessary, and no insurance is required to get tested at the site. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
The testing site is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Expo Center is located at 214 S. FM 351.
For more information, call the COVID-19 hotline at 361-492-5981.
